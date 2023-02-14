2 Amazon sellers plead guilty to price-fixing DVDs and Blu-Rays

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Two Amazon marketplace sellers pleaded guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of DVDs and Blu-Rays on the market in a scheme involving four companies owned by them.

The Justice Department said Bruce Fish of Hayfield, Minn., and Victor Btesh of Brooklyn, N.Y., made an agreement with other co-conspirators to raise the prices of DVDs and Blu-Ray discs they were selling through their online Amazon stores as third-party vendors. The scheme created a noncompetitive market condition for buyers leading to them buying the discs at higher prices.

Fish and his corporation BDF Enterprises were involved in the conspiracy, as was Btesh and three corporations he owned, a press release from the Justice Department said. The corporations also pleaded guilty.

The duo faces a maximum 10 year prison sentence for violating antitrust laws under the Sherman Act . As individuals, they each face a $1 million fine and their corporations each face a $100 million fine. The maximum fine can be multiplied to twice the amount they gained through the scheme or twice the amount lost by victims.

"Activities related to price fixing and collusion do not promote an environment conducive to open competition, ultimately harming the consumer," said Executive Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Cleevely of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

"The guilty pleas in this case represent a win for all law enforcement agencies who investigate those who engage in this type of harmful conduct to ensure that justice is served."

Fish and Btesh are the fifth and sixth individuals to plead guilty in this scheme and their corporations are the first.

