Clinton firefighters put out vacant house fire

By Noah Nelson,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srBwG_0kmLnwr700

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home over the weekend.

It happened on the 600 block of W. Washington St.

The fire department shared on Facebook that crews were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when they found heavy fire on the third floor of the building.

Officials say they were able to put out the fire quickly.

Emergency personnel responding to gas leak in Clinton

No one was hurt in the incident.

The fire department says Kenney, Maroa, Wapella, Waynesville, and DeWitt County EMS were also dispatched to help.

Illinois Fire Marshals Office continues to investigate the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFtos_0kmLnwr700
Courtesy: Clinton Fire Department
