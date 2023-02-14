Open in App
Frisco, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Frisco, February 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Frisco.

The Newman Smith High School soccer team will have a game with Frisco High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.

Newman Smith High School
Frisco High School
February 14, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Frisco Independent School District soccer team will have a game with Memorial High School - Frisco on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00.

Frisco Independent School District
Memorial High School - Frisco
February 14, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
