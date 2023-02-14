Change location
Dallas, February 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 11 high school ⚽ games in Dallas.
The North Mesquite High School soccer team will have a game with H Grady Spruce High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.
The W T White High School soccer team will have a game with Woodrow Wilson on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Poteet High School - Mesquite soccer team will have a game with W W Samuell High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Molina High School soccer team will have a game with South Oak Cliff High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Emmett J Conrad High School soccer team will have a game with Seagoville High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Seagoville High School soccer team will have a game with Emmett J Conrad High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Lakehill Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Dallas Christian School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.
The Irving High School soccer team will have a game with Highland Park High School - Dallas on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00.
The Waxahachie High School soccer team will have a game with Skyline High School on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00.
The Nimitz High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Highlands High School on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00.
The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with Sunset High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.
