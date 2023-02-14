Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
High School Soccer PRO

Dallas, February 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 11 high school ⚽ games in Dallas.

The North Mesquite High School soccer team will have a game with H Grady Spruce High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.

North Mesquite High School
H Grady Spruce High School
February 14, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The W T White High School soccer team will have a game with Woodrow Wilson on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.

W T White High School
Woodrow Wilson
February 14, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Poteet High School - Mesquite soccer team will have a game with W W Samuell High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.

Poteet High School - Mesquite
W W Samuell High School
February 14, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Molina High School soccer team will have a game with South Oak Cliff High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.

Molina High School
South Oak Cliff High School
February 14, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Emmett J Conrad High School soccer team will have a game with Seagoville High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.

Emmett J Conrad High School
Seagoville High School
February 14, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Seagoville High School soccer team will have a game with Emmett J Conrad High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.

Seagoville High School
Emmett J Conrad High School
February 14, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Lakehill Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Dallas Christian School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.

Lakehill Preparatory School
Dallas Christian School
February 14, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Irving High School soccer team will have a game with Highland Park High School - Dallas on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00.

Irving High School
Highland Park High School - Dallas
February 14, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Waxahachie High School soccer team will have a game with Skyline High School on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00.

Waxahachie High School
Skyline High School
February 14, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Nimitz High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Highlands High School on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00.

Nimitz High School
Lake Highlands High School
February 14, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with Sunset High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.

Hillcrest High School
Sunset High School
February 14, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy