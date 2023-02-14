Dallas, February 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 11 high school ⚽ games in Dallas.

The North Mesquite High School soccer team will have a game with H Grady Spruce High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00. North Mesquite High School H Grady Spruce High School February 14, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The W T White High School soccer team will have a game with Woodrow Wilson on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00. W T White High School Woodrow Wilson February 14, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Poteet High School - Mesquite soccer team will have a game with W W Samuell High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00. Poteet High School - Mesquite W W Samuell High School February 14, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Molina High School soccer team will have a game with South Oak Cliff High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00. Molina High School South Oak Cliff High School February 14, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Emmett J Conrad High School soccer team will have a game with Seagoville High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00. Emmett J Conrad High School Seagoville High School February 14, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Seagoville High School soccer team will have a game with Emmett J Conrad High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00. Seagoville High School Emmett J Conrad High School February 14, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Lakehill Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Dallas Christian School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00. Lakehill Preparatory School Dallas Christian School February 14, 2023 17:00:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Irving High School soccer team will have a game with Highland Park High School - Dallas on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00. Irving High School Highland Park High School - Dallas February 14, 2023 17:15:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Waxahachie High School soccer team will have a game with Skyline High School on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00. Waxahachie High School Skyline High School February 14, 2023 17:15:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Nimitz High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Highlands High School on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00. Nimitz High School Lake Highlands High School February 14, 2023 17:15:00 Varsity Boys Soccer