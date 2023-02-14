Open in App
Mansfield, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Mansfield, February 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 6 high school ⚽ games in Mansfield.

The Cedar Hill High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Ridge High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.

Cedar Hill High School
Lake Ridge High School
February 14, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Duncanville High School soccer team will have a game with Legacy High School on February 14, 2023, 16:00:00.

Duncanville High School
Legacy High School
February 14, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The DeSoto High School soccer team will have a game with Mansfield High School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.

DeSoto High School
Mansfield High School
February 14, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Cedar Hill High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Ridge High School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.

Cedar Hill High School
Lake Ridge High School
February 14, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Duncanville High School soccer team will have a game with Legacy High School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.

Duncanville High School
Legacy High School
February 14, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Cleburne High School soccer team will have a game with Timberview High School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.

Cleburne High School
Timberview High School
February 14, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
