Witnesses: Man put gun under clothes before entering bagel shop

Witnesses told News 12 a man was seen getting out of a car and putting a gun under his clothes before going into Lox of Bagels on Monday.

They say after he made a purchase, Thomas Tommola left the store and walked back to his car where he was later detained by police.

The weapon was determined to be a pellet gun, which looks identical to a semi-automatic handgun.

Tommola was charged with disorderly conduct and is due back in court at a later date.