Sparks City Council rejects $441K settlement offer from former fire chief Mark Lawson

With no comment, the Sparks City Council unanimously rejected a $441,000 settlement offer Monday regarding former fire chief Mark Lawson.

Assistant City Attorney Brandon Sendall informed the council that the settlement offer was above the city manager’s approval threshold so it was up to them to decide how to handle it.

Less than a week after officially starting the job, Lawson parted ways with the city in early December when it was revealed he would soon face four steroid-related felony drug charges .

His attorney, Jason Guinasso of Hutchison & Steffen, sent a demand letter in January to the city saying Lawson should've been presumed innocent until found guilty and, if not reinstated, deserved at least the equivalent of a severance package and attorney fees.

The agenda item gave council members three options:

Reject the offered settlement.

Accept the offer to settle in the amount of $441,218.83 contingent on the negotiation, drafting, and final approval of the necessary settlement agreement and release documents.

Make a counteroffer.

A motion was quickly made and seconded to reject the offer, and that was approved.

City Manager Neil Krutz interviewed three candidates last month to replace Lawson.

The intention, as stated in a news release , was that it would be a one-day process with the replacement chosen Jan. 25.

A city spokesperson told the RGJ on Monday that the process was still ongoing.

In the meantime, division chief Jim Kindness is overseeing the fire department .

Send your comments on this story to mrobison@rgj.com . The best ones (positive and negative) will be shared in the free weekly Greater Reno e-newsletter rounding up Mark Robison’s stories and behind-the-scenes peeks.

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal. His wages are 100% funded by donations and grants; if you’d like to see more stories like this one, please consider donating here .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Sparks City Council rejects $441K settlement offer from former fire chief Mark Lawson