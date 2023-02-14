Residents vexed by absence of mayor in South Blooming Grove

South Blooming Grove residents want answers after the long, unacknowledged absence of Mayor George Kalaj.

Kalaj has been absent from village board work-session meetings since November, as the village proceeds with a massive housing development despite The Department of Environmental Conservation issuing multiple stop-work orders on that project.

Kalaj social media posts indicated he was in Europe in December and January. He confirmed to News 12 he was away, and that he was still working on village matters remotely.

"I also mentioned inaudible was working with the state and the developer to make sure things are done properly. Therefore, the DEC didn't stop us from working. This is what I meant to say, and I'm saying inaudible."

Kalaj added the DEC has cleared the builders to do site stabilization and erosion control.

"This is our so-called mayor,” said South Blooming Grove resident Sheryl Garris. “That is something to be very concerned about. Especially with all of these developments popping up out of nowhere, you're going to have more traffic and more problems."

Several other projects happening in the village have the county and the state acting against Kalaj’s leadership.