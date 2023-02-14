Open in App
Tyrone, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone man to be featured on American Pickers

By Ryan Risky,

10 days ago

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The popular tv show American Pickers recently made a stop in Tyrone.

Glenn Ray owns G&R Excavating and Demolition, and owning a demolition company has allowed him to amass a large collection of pretty much everything.

“I try to go and open up every door when we sign a contract. I try to go and be the first one in because I collect things that are even broken and I’m not sure where that started,” Ray said. “Growing up my dad had a junkyard and we just worked hard all of our life and I like things and just collected it all and just really don’t know what I’m going to do with it.”

Pa. Senators working to honor Penn State’s THON fundraiser

He’s been salvaging thins for decades and that caught the interest of American Pickers, who came out and visited three of Ray’s properties.

“They showed me how much collection of collectibles I have, or maybe they showed me how much clutter I have I’m not sure which way it went, but there was a tremendous amount of stuff as we went through a lot of things and it’s in my original building,” Ray said. “I started my operation warehouse, and I have a small farm setting the milk cows in the barn there. I saved wrought iron fence and stuff like that for years.”

Being on American Pickers has allowed him to realize just how much he has collected over the years.

“I’ve decided now that I’m going to have an auction with Ron Gilligan and clean my whole building out and some other buildings I have sometime this summer,” Ray said.

The episode featuring Ray is titled Junkyard Jewels and will air on Wednesday, Feb.15th.

