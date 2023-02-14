Mark Cuban Explains Main Reason He's Worried About ChatGPT

Recent developments in the use of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology prompt a look at billionaire Mark Cuban's comments on its potential impact.

Soon after Microsoft announced it would be using OpenAI's ChatGPT to enhance Bing search results, Alphabet's Google hurried to demonstrate an artificial intelligence asset of its own.

Alphabet on Feb. 6 said it would be opening up its new conversational artificial intelligence technology to public testing.

But in an early look at Alphabet's technology, called Bard, an error appeared with in its AI answers that resulted in investor angst, leading to a selloff of Alphabet shares.

Still, Apple co-founder and technology entrepreneur Steve Wozniak, while expressing some skepticism about AI's ability to capture humanness, conceded that ChatGPT was impressive .

Billionaire Mark Cuban had offered his insight on the potential influence of generative AI programs in an appearance on The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast in December 2022, and the recent developments make it worth taking a look his thoughts.

He was discussing Twitter's influence with Stewart and two other guests when he pivoted the conversation to his thoughts on the new AI technology.

"If you play with ChatGPT at all, the next battle isn't so much about Twitter or control of Twitter," he said. "It's who controls the AI models and the information that goes in them."

"Because if you play with any of these, ChatGPT, Da Vinci version 3.5, not to get too much in the weeds, we're just in the first inning of what's going to happen with AI interactive models," he continued. "If you go to ChatGPT and OpenAI.com and play with it, it's stunning. It's stunning how far it is."

"Once these things start taking on a life of their own," Cuban surmised, "the machine itself will have an influence, and it’ll be difficult for us to define why and how the machine makes the decisions that it makes and who controls the machine."

Then Cuban speculates a bit more about the future of the technology.

"But imagine, you know, this is version 3.5," he said. "Version 10? What goes into those models is going to be more impactful than Twitter."

Cuban then painted a picture of how AI will be experienced and used differently by different generations.

"My 13-year-old is already scheming how to write his papers," he explains. "You could go in there and say, 'Write me a paper about Russian disinformation approaches written for an 8th grader.' And it'll do it at an 8th grade level. It's insane."

"Gen X and older doesn't get it, right? Gen Z and younger, they're not only native to it, they know how to block things out," Cuban said. "It's new to us, because we're stuck in a legacy world."

The following TikTok video captures Cuban's comments.

