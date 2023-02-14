Open in App
KRON4 News

Woman suffers possible permanent eye damage after assault near Dolores Park

By Phil Mayer,

10 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was sent to a local hospital after she and another victim were assaulted by two women near Dolores Park Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. The woman could have permanent damage to her left eye after the attack, her husband told KRON4.

Police say drug lab found after San Francisco house blast

Officers responded to the area of 18th Street and Dolores Street at about 4:00 p.m. for the report of an assault. They made contact with two victims who said they were assaulted — a 38-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man.

The victims told police they were walking on 18th Street when they were approached from behind by two women whom they did not know. They said after an unprovoked verbal altercation, the women began assaulting them.

The male victim of the assault, who initially gave his Nextdoor handle, but then asked to be identified simply as “Matteo,” spoke to KRON4 and provided more details about what happened. He said he and his wife were walking on the street when two young women approached them on electric scooters.

According to Matteo, the women yelled at the couple to get out of the way, and Matteo turned around to tell them they couldn’t be on the sidewalk. He said one of the women threw her scooter down and began to punch him.

Matteo told KRON4 that he didn’t retaliate, just kept his head down. His wife asked the woman to stop, and the other suspect began attacking her. His wife was punched in the face and back of her head and suffered serious injuries to her left eye, Matteo said.

The altercation finally stopped when two witnesses stepped in. According to Matteo, the attackers lingered for several minutes before a witness told them to flee before police arrived.

The suspects fled on foot eastbound on 18th Street, according to SFPD. Both victims’ injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening, and the woman was transported to a hospital.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

SFPD has not arrested the suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

