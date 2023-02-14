Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

WATCH: El Paso newborn baby helps father propose

By Stephanie Shields,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJTB6_0kmLjNGC00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Love is in the air! An El Paso couple is now engaged with the help of their newborn daughter right in time for Valentine’s Day.

The father, Octavio Lizarde, had help from his newborn daughter, Amayrani, in proposing to her mother Viridiana.

The Hospitals of Providence helped with the proposal where shortly after delivery, baby girl Amayrani was wearing an adorable onesie reading: “Mommy, will you marry my daddy” as she was handed to her mother.

Without hesitation, Viridiana said yes!

Amayrani was born on Saturday, Feb. 11, making this the perfect way to bring mom and dad together during the season of love.

Courtesy Hospitals of Providence

Congratulations and best wishes to the beautiful new family!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Borderland Spotlight: El Paso ordained minister marries couples across the borderland
El Paso, TX21 hours ago
Las Cruces love song contest looks for local talent
Las Cruces, NM16 hours ago
Missing Bowie High School girl found in Chihuahua city
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing Bowie HS student, Juarez boy found near Chihuahua City
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso woman looks for bone marrow transplant donor
El Paso, TX1 day ago
New portal to help homeless community in El Paso
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
EPFD to host graduation ceremony for firefighter class 101
El Paso, TX16 hours ago
City of El Paso Public Library unveils ‘Blue Collar Collection’
El Paso, TX16 hours ago
Photographer shot in Florida is an NMSU graduate
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Military mom returns from deployment to surprise her kids
Anthony, TX1 day ago
DiscoverE returns to educate families on water engineering
El Paso, TX17 hours ago
El Paso advocate pushes schools to have armed teachers
El Paso, TX1 day ago
New exhibit celebrates Black History Month in El Paso
El Paso, TX12 hours ago
‘Art Windows of El Paso’ showcases local, regional artists
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Cat found in Cereso prison needs a new home
El Paso, TX2 days ago
EPCC students visit Otero County Prison
El Paso, TX16 hours ago
Fire severely damages abandoned radiator shop in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Top 10 YISD teachers of 2023-24 year announced
El Paso, TX19 hours ago
Texas Tech University will aide migrants with medical needs
El Paso, TX1 day ago
County residents fear for their livestock with stray dogs roaming neighborhoods
San Elizario, TX2 days ago
Suspicious package alert prompts closure of downtown area
El Paso, TX21 hours ago
Men who terrorized kidnapped migrants sentenced
El Paso, TX2 days ago
61 migrants detained at the Las Cruces checkpoint
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
DPS pursuit ends with crash into Upper Valley home
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Customs officers in El Paso arrest man wanted for homicide in Texas Hill Country
El Paso, TX2 days ago
NMSU Extension offers diabetes cooking class in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM19 hours ago
El Paso area law enforcement: We take all school threats seriously
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Geena Davis to speak at YWCA women’s luncheon
El Paso, TX17 hours ago
Honduran man dies in El Paso hospital after falling from border wall
El Paso, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy