Officials: 3 arrested in home invasion; 2 victims arrested after body found buried in Virginia

Three people were arrested after a home invasion in Glouchester, Virginia. Two of the victims of the home invasion allegedly had killed and buried a man two days prior.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said that late Saturday night and early Sunday morning deputies received calls about multiple incidents involving two residents. The suspects reportedly “engaged the victims multiple times at different locations culminating” in a home invasion at a house located in the 8600 block of Back Creek Road.

When officers arrived at the house, it appeared that armed suspects had forced their way into the house. The suspect’s car left the scene but returned when deputies were in the area. Officers stopped the car.

The three people in the car were identified as Kathryn Elizabeth Wright, David Isisah Ford, and a 17-year-old, according to authorities . Multiple firearms were located in the car and all three were arrested.

During the investigation, Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office learned that Kayron Tyrone Long, 36, was missing from the home invasion house.

A captain with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office reportedly told WVEC that Long’s friends had said he disappeared and was last seen at the house of the home invasion on Friday. There was no formal missing persons report filed.

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office ’s Criminal Investigations Division learned that victims of the home invasion, identified as Edward Lee Hodges and Winfrey Carlton Henry Jr., were allegedly involved in Long’s disappearance.

Authorities say it appears that Long was murdered inside the same house of the home invasion on Feb. 10.

Sunday evening, Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office investigators with help from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations discovered Long’s body in the 2900 block of Carmines Islands Road.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday confirmed the body was Long.

Investigators said that Hodges and Henry have both been charged in Long’s death.

Henry was charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and concealing a dead body, according to WVEC .

Hodges was charged with concealing a dead body and accessory to a felony after the fact.

Ford was charged with breaking and entering with the intent of committing an assault while armed, using a firearm while committing a felony, armed robbery, malicious wounding, and larceny with a firearm, for the home invasion, according to WVEC .

Wright was charged with being principal to breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault while armed and being principal to an armed robbery, according to Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office .

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with breaking and entering with the intent of committing an assault while armed, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a minor, and armed robbery, according to WVEC .