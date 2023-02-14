Open in App
Rekindled Romance? Scott Disick Embarks On Dinner Date With Former Flame Bella Banos

By Stephanie Kaplan,

10 days ago
Old habits die hard! Over the weekend, Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner date with Bella Banos , a model he was first linked to back in 2017.

For the Saturday, February 11, outing at Nobu in Malibu, the reality star opted for a low-key casual look, wearing a light beige puffer coat, similarly toned pants and a baseball cap.

Banos went a bit dressier in a brown sleeveless dress, beige jacket and beige knee-high boots. Her slender frame and long brunette locks were reminiscent of Kendall Jenner , the sister of Disick's ex and baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian .

The YouTube star, 26, and Disick, 39, have been seen together on a handful of occasions over the years, though the romance never appeared to be too serious, as they never walked a red carpet together or showed PDA.

As OK! reported, the father-of-three hasn't had an easy time moving on from Kardashian, but last year, a source insisted he's focused on "bettering himself" by staying sober , working on his mental health and attending therapy. And though the Talentess designer may not spend as much time with the Kardashians as he used to, the source told a news outlet the brood is "very supportive" of his journey.

"They love him and want him to love himself just as much," the insider added.

Disick is also at a pivotal point in his career, as he's reportedly no longer shooting many scenes for The Kardashians after being a staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for years.

"Scott's not filming 24/7 with them. He's focusing on making money separate from the show because he doesn't have that financial support anymore," an insider shared with a publication. "He's looking for brand partnerships and his next career move , especially after his spin off show [ Flip It Like Disick ] flopped."

Despite keeping a bit of a distance from the famous crew, Kris Jenner debunked gossip stating he was cut from the brood's inner circle.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…. he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family," she stated. "We love him."

Daily Mail obtained photos of Disick and Banos' outing.

