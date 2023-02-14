Disgruntled cell phone customer gets 8 years for arson fire at store: feds

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A Chicago man who set a cell phone store on fire in 2019 has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Otho Harris, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of arson last September. Prosecutors say he set fire to a Boost Mobile store in the 800 block of East 79 th Street in September 2019 a day after he had an altercation with an employee who told him his phone could not be prepared.

Harris allegedly slammed his phone on the ground and left, but came back Sept. 10. He was accused of breaking the front door of the store and pouring gasoline into the building and igniting it.

Harris has a “lengthy” criminal record and served prison time for violent crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said.

A judge imposed the eight-year sentence Feb. 9, prosecutors said.

