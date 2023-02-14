Open in App
East Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Car cruising bans, regulations could be lifted in California under new bill

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330sv9_0kmLfcjV00

A new state bill is proposing to repeal bans and regulations on car cruising.

Driving low and slow, or car cruising down a road in Southern California mostly became popular in the Mexican-descent community after World War II.

Since then customized cars are still seen on the streets like Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles. According to state officials, it's the fountainhead of lowrider culture.

"It's better than Disneyland. That's definite," said Alex Parra, a member of the Elusive Car Club. "It's family. That's all it is for us. It's spending time together out here and cruising is the biggest thing to do."

In the 1980s, the state legislature passed a law allowing cities to ban cruising. Now, lawmakers like Assemblywoman Luz Rivas wants to change that by co-authoring AB 436. A bill that "would remove the authorization for a local authority to adopt rules and regulations by ordinance or regulation regarding cruising."

"It means we will be able to cruise without worrying about getting a ticket, or pulling up to the boulevard and the boulevard is closed off because they don't want nobody cruising. We'll be able to have fun," said Jose Dominguez, a member of Numinis Mini Truck Club.

Some car club members said in the past, cruising overlapped with crime and violence, but that's not the case anymore and the current law is outdated.

In part of a statement, Rivas said: "Cruising is a critical part of Chicano culture where it is a form of self-expression and cultural identity. For decades, Latinos have been told that this form of self-expression is illegal."

"It's become more family oriented than it was back in the day to me," said Dominguez.

The next step for the bill is to be reviewed by a committee.

"They need to have places where we can go to," said Parra.

Follow Eric on social media:

Instagram.com/abc7eric

Facebook.com/abc7eric

Twitter.com/abc7eric
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
5 Freeway closed in Grapevine as blizzard warning takes effect in LA County mountains
Castaic, CA4 hours ago
Crews try to help SoCal homeless find shelter as cold winter storm approaches
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LAPD shoot, kill woman armed with pellet gun in Silver Lake
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
At least 10 migrants detained after small boat comes ashore in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA1 day ago
Historic Terminal at Long Beach Airport to temporarily close for $18M renovation project
Long Beach, CA19 hours ago
Rainbows brighten skies in Long Beach, Glendale during respite from SoCal storm
Glendale, CA19 hours ago
Hail storm moves in through parts of SoCal as brunt of powerful system still ahead
Santa Monica, CA19 hours ago
Man claims winning $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot sold in Altadena was stolen from him
Altadena, CA19 hours ago
Cold weather creating concerns for safety of homeless in SoCal
Lancaster, CA3 days ago
How to use Narcan if someone is experiencing an overdose
Long Beach, CA22 hours ago
Blizzard warning issued for SoCal mountains, with snow also expected at unusually low elevations
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Landspout knocks down trees in La Mirada, as tornado conditions continue during storm
La Mirada, CA2 hours ago
Non-profit brings 'Good Karma' to those most in need on the streets of Downtown L.A.
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Homeless man now in city motel as he waits for Section 8 housing: 'Indoors is always better'
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Cajon Pass sees whiteout conditions; storm buries vehicles in snow in Lake Arrowhead
Lake Arrowhead, CA3 hours ago
Laguna Beach set to unveil OC's first Pride-themed lifeguard tower
Laguna Beach, CA3 days ago
Icy road conditions cause 20-car pile-up on 10 Freeway in Yucaipa
Yucaipa, CA1 day ago
Snow makes rare appearance in Antelope Valley
Agua Dulce, CA15 hours ago
Close call: Driver in Tustin manages to avoid long metal bolt smashing through windshield
Tustin, CA1 day ago
Video shows bat-wielding auto shop employee attacking, threatening NorCal street vendor
San Jose, CA4 days ago
LA County sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to charges in crash that left boy dead
South Gate, CA1 day ago
Woman killed by large falling tree at Anaheim park identified
Anaheim, CA3 days ago
78-year-old driver killed after entering 60 Freeway facing oncoming traffic, CHP says
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy