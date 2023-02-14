Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Some Atlanta Public School parents question why $95,000+ was spent on district presentation lunch

By Justin Gray,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3wuF_0kmLfPCw00

Some Atlanta Public Schools parents are questioning the price tag of the APS State of the District presentation. A Channel 2 Action News investigation found that the total cost was more than $95,000.

It was a $130 lunch plate featuring pan roasted salmon and decadent flourless chocolate cake for 300 people at the Illuminairum, a high-end entertainment venue, along the Atlanta Beltline paid for with government money.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray filed open records request for the invoices. The costs just for the venue totaled more than $40,000.

You can see images from the high tech, high energy show on APS Social Media. It was a memorable lunch, but also a very expensive lunch, says Midtown High School parent, Meredith Bass.

“It makes me want to scream and shout to be honest with you,” Bass said.

Food was one of the biggest costs, which was $39,000 in catering paid to Proof of the Pudding caterers. But it wasn’t just the room and the food.

APS paid $4,700 on shiny, sparkly jackets for students to wear and spent thousands more on table centerpieces and flowers.

Gray asked APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring why the event couldn’t be held in an APS building.

“Why couldn’t you do that in a gymnasium or an auditorium? Obviously APS has lots of buildings,” said Gray.

Herring said the vision casting did not exist within APS schools.

“That’s a good question. So, first and foremost, what we were able to provide in casting the vision for 2036 doesn’t exist within our schools,” Herring responded.

Herring says what she calls “vision casting” was a pitch to corporations and foundations, and the start of a $15 million fundraising campaign.

“That investment yields a longer investment, long term for schools,” Herring said.

Akiem Williams is an APS graduate and has two sisters who are students at Benjamin Mays High School.

“My first initial thought was what about the teachers here in Atlanta that are already not making the most dollars. How are we supporting them?” Williams asked.

Gray caught up with Herring at Booker T. Washington High School as the Home Depot Foundation was making a surprise announcement to students about scholarships.

TRENDING STORIES:

She says it is an example of the kinds of private investments she hoped the lunch will generate.

“Do you think those companies would donate less if they didn’t get a $130 a plate lunch?” Gray asked.

Herring said she can’t speak on that, specifically.

“I can’t speak for companies to the extent of what they would do otherwise. I can tell you what they’ve said. I can tell you Apple is at the table, Google and Microsoft.” Herring responded.

Herring says tax dollars did not pay for the State of the District. Instead, special funds like vending machines and teacher parking fees paid for it.

“The State of the District was not using taxpayer dollars but fundraising dollars. The investment we make because of the State of District allows us to exponentially increase that,” Herring said.

Bass does not buy that argument.

“Why isn’t that money going straight back into the school system. The teachers need it. The teachers open their pocket books for the basic supplies,” Bass said.

Herring says the school district spent $56,000 in 2022 on State of the District.

We checked around with other school districts and no other metro Atlanta district said they are putting on an expensive production like this.

We also checked with the Governor’s office on the price tag for the State of the State address. It only totaled $7,500 with money going to photographers and a teleprompter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

The full interview with Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray and Dr. Lisa Herring is below:


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
MARTA, others to attend town hall meeting over controversial plan to expand streetcar service
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago
More Black Georgians turning to entrepreneurship to create generational wealth
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Atlanta businesses join First Lady Marty Kemp in the fight against human trafficking
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lawsuit claims Fulton County Schools didn’t do enough to stop former teacher from raping student
Roswell, GA13 hours ago
Ga. church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention for having female pastor, despite no affiliation
Griffin, GA1 day ago
2 North Georgia Party City stores named in list of locations set to close
Rome, GA1 day ago
Southern Baptist ousts Saddleback, other churches, for allowing women to preach
Griffin, GA2 days ago
Atlanta police continue investigation on playground shooting that injured 2 children
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
‘Stoned and wobbly:’ Metro Atlanta vets seeing more dogs ingesting THC
Johns Creek, GA18 hours ago
Property owner agrees to clean up illegal dumping site in DeKalb neighborhood
Ellenwood, GA2 days ago
Runners gathering on Atlanta Beltline to remember Ahmaud Arbery 3 years after his death
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Floyd County neighbors reported man claiming to be an IRS worker to police. It turns out he was
Smyrna, GA2 days ago
Police investigating double shooting in front of Atlanta Krispy Kreme
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
‘Watch your restaurant:’ Black business owners say they were threatened with racial slurs
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Unmarked 2-foot-deep pothole damages at least a dozen cars on metro Atlanta road
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Atlanta suburb sees increase in car break-ins, police say they worry it may get worse
Marietta, GA1 day ago
TIMELINE: Here are key moments in the tragic murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales
Doraville, GA1 day ago
2 people shot near playground in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
3 wanted after deputies rescue more than 50 animals from Georgia home
Forsyth, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy