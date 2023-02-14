Open in App
Gresham, OR
KOIN 6 News

Legacy Health: Mt. Hood birthing center closure a decision ‘no one wanted to make’

By Brandon Thompson,

10 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Mothers, doctors, nurses and city leaders are rallying in Gresham on Monday, concerned over the impending closure of the Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood.

Those at the rally are concerned about what the closure means for local women’s health care. Legacy Health cites relatively few births and staffing issues as the reason for the decision.

Legacy says the closure means that expecting mothers will have to go to Portland — but some women who live in Gresham, East County and as far out as Rhodendron worry that in an emergency, Portland will be too far to get the care they need.

“We’re going backward by closing and stripping labor and delivery services in this community… it’s a betrayal,” said Elizabeth Lopez, a registered nurse and mother herself. “Access to care is everything — it means that we can save a baby or we can save a mamma.”

Lopez says this will put a strain on emergency rooms, as well as other labor and delivery units in the area.

“This is definitely going to affect vulnerable populations, they’re going to end up having to go to the emergency room,” she stated.

When asked for a comment on the rally, Legacy Health claimed this was a decision no one wanted to make.

“Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center is a special place, serving Gresham and the East County community for generations,” Legacy’s media team said. “We’ve seen that passion come through in the feedback we’ve read and heard from our staff, providers and community who are saddened by the news that the Family Birth Center will close. This was a decision no one at Legacy wanted to make. But it’s the decision we had to make due to the staffing and financial challenges we face.”

Legacy tells KOIN 6 News that although deliveries will no longer happen at the medical center, they will continue to provide women’s health services.

“Our obstetrics and gynecology doctors, and midwives will continue to provide women’s services in their clinics at Mount Hood,” a spokesperson stated. “We will expand Legacy Medical Group gynecology services, such as annual women’s visits, and gynecology surgery, such as hysterectomy.”

They say they will also establish high-risk pregnancy outpatient care, which is also known as maternal-fetal medicine, on the campus.

However, for Gresham City Council President Sui Piazza, that doesn’t seem like enough.

“How is [an] ER doctor going to sufficiently take care of a patient they haven’t actually been trained to take care of?” she questioned.

The birthing center is slated to close in March.

