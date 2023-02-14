Open in App
San Diego, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Inspector sees uptick in mold concerns across San Diego following recent rain

By Natalie Chuck,

10 days ago
One mold inspector in San Diego says his business has never been busier.

Joshua Leviton has owned San Diego Mold Inspection for seven years and says it is "bizarre" how many calls he has gotten over the last two months.

Leviton attributes the uptick in part to the recent rainstorms hitting Southern California.

Data shows the area has received several more inches of rain this year compared to the average amount. Not only are many people noticing leaks their home may have, but the moisture causes other issues to arise.

"A lot of times peoples crawl spaces are flooding from all of the rain and if there's any standing water, then it can evaporate and raise the humidity levels inside the home, and when you get humidity levels that are around 70% or higher, you can start getting mold growth on like clothing, or furniture, or stuff like that," said Leviton.

One man who lives in Pacific Beach and used to live in Ocean Beach says "Ventilation is an issue" for people living there.

However, Leviton says mold is even impacting people who live further away from the coast.

"Rancho Santa Fe in these big, huge houses, they have so much piping that they are having lots of leaks all the time," said Leviton.

If you find mold in your apartment or home, Leviton recommends getting an inspection as soon as possible.

He says many types of plant mold are harmless, but other kinds of mold can produce mycotoxins and make people sick.

