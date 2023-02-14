Austin Majors, former child star who played Andy Sipowicz's son on 'NYPD Blue,' dead at 27

Austin Majors, a former child actor who appeared on several episodes of "NYPD Blue," has died . He was 27.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coronerr's office wrote on its website that Majors, who was born Austin Setmajer, died Saturday. It has not listed his cause of death.

As a child, Majors appeared in several television shows, including "Providence," "ER," "Threshold," "According to Jim," "NCIS," "Desperate Housewives" and "How I Met Your Mother." He also lent his voice to the animated films "Treasure Planet" and "The Ant Bully."

His most famous role, however, was that of Theo Sipowicz on the ABC police procedural "NYPD Blue." Majors acted in 48 episodes of the series from 1999 to 2004.

Sipowicz (Dennis Franz, left) and Sorenson (Rick Schroder, right) take pity on a recent parolee who has a fatalistic attitude when one of his friends turns up murdered in the "A Hole in Juan" episode of "NYPD Blue." Austin Majors (center) played Sipowicz's son, Theo. RON TOM, XXX ABC

According to his Internet Movie Database page, Majors was "a scholar as well as an actor" and skipped a grade of school. He studied film and television production as well the music industry at the University of Southern California's prestigious School of Cinematic Arts. He also earned the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 14, per IMDb.

"NYPD Blue" actors Gordon Clapp and Austin Majors pose at The 7th Annual Mentor Awards Gala benefiting Optimist Youth Homes & Family Services to help honor two of their own - David Milch, co-creator/executive producer of the series, and Bill Clark, executive producer at the Biltmore Hotel, October 29, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Carlo Allegri, Getty Images

His performance on "NYPD Blue" earned him the Young Artists Award for best performance in a television series, and his work on "Treasure Planet" earned him a nomination for best performance in a voiceover role, his IMDb page states.

Majors' family remembered the actor in a statement first published by TMZ as "a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."

"Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause,' and backpacking together," the statement continued. "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Austin Majors, former child star who played Andy Sipowicz's son on 'NYPD Blue,' dead at 27