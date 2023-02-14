Open in App
Austin, TX
KTSM

2 Texas cities rank among top 10 most glamorous US cities

By Julianna Russ,

10 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fergie might have been the one to teach many of us how to spell “glamorous,” but these cities put real meaning to the word.

LawnStarter recently released a report on 2023’s Most Glamorous Cities in the United States, and two Texas cities ranked among the top 10.

The report compiled data from 200 of the biggest U.S. cities, and the cities were then grouped into six categories—status and wealth, clubs, fine dining, beauty, fashion and entertainment.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most glamorous cities in America:

  1. New York
  2. Los Angeles
  3. San Francisco
  4. Miami
  5. Chicago
  6. Las Vegas
  7. Houston
  8. Atlanta
  9. Dallas
  10. Washington

Dallas was listed fourth in having the most luxury jewelry shops in the U.S., according to the report. The other three ahead of Dallas were New York, Las Vegas and San Francisco, with Honolulu and Los Angeles following closely behind.

There were also some other Texas cities ranked in the top 50:

  • Austin at No. 16
  • San Antonio at No. 34

Among the least glamorous cities in the state were:

  • Waco at No. 192
  • Brownsville at No. 196
  • Laredo at No. 197

“Unlike Houston, Dallas, and Austin — Texas’ most well-heeled cities — Laredo, Brownsville, and Waco make up three of our 10 least glamorous cities, the most from any state. None of the other seven bottom cities are from the same state,” LawnStarter said.

