Open in App
Lafayette, LA
See more from this location?
KATC News

UL baseball ready for competition, beginning with Rice

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCKfX_0kmLamS800

Louisiana baseball head coach Matt Deggs announced his pitching starters for the Cajuns’ opening weekend against Rice.

Jake Hammond will take Friday, Ole Miss Transfer Blake McGehee starts Saturday, and Florida State transfer Jackson Nezuh will round on the series on Sunday.

Deggs tells the media that he holds lofty goals for his team but ultimately, he just wants to see how they compete.

"We have to get off the bus ready to throw down,” Deggs said. “If we do that, we’ll see what happens. I know our expectation levels are high, and it's taken a long time to get to that point. It's one game at a time. It's cliche but true. You can't look too far out. We have to do whatever it takes to get that first one."

UL opens the season against the Owls beginning on Friday, Feb. 17 with the first pitch being set for 6:30 p.m.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Cajuns look to complete perfect home season in home finale against South Alabama
Lafayette, LA16 hours ago
CRAWDAQ for 2/23/2023
Lafayette, LA18 hours ago
Bead Trees in Full Bloom
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lafayette, LCA among 6 Acadiana Area teams to punch ticket to Hammond
Lafayette, LA16 hours ago
LSU WR Malik Nabers won't face charges after weapon arrest
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
List: Fish fry Friday events around Acadiana during Lent
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Mardi Gras Indians share how to prepare for parades and competitions
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade 2023
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Opelousas 4th Annual Mardi Gras Parade
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Happy Mardi Gras 2023 Acadiana!
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Breezy, mild Mardi Gras...downright windy Wednesday
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Tools for Schools: Sugarland Elementary
New Iberia, LA1 day ago
UPDATE: Teen shot in suspected drive-by in Eunice is expected to survive
Eunice, LA1 day ago
2023 Queen's Parade rolls through downtown
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Four people arrested with guns at Lafayette Mardi Gras
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
North Lafayette Resources and Job Fair scheduled on March 1
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Woman injured in New Iberia shooting
New Iberia, LA3 hours ago
Police searching for shooting suspect in New Iberia
New Iberia, LA23 hours ago
Lafayette Police in search of suspect accused of driving into Pathway Church
Lafayette, LA23 hours ago
UPDATE: Lafayette Police arrest suspect in fatal Verdun Street shooting
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Work-release inmate runs from detail in Opelousas
Opelousas, LA23 hours ago
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving ATM theft
Lebeau, LA1 day ago
Household Hazardous Waste day set for St. Landry
Opelousas, LA4 days ago
Iberia Parish murder suspect arrested
Broussard, LA4 days ago
One dead in four-vehicle crash on I-10
Duson, LA2 days ago
UPDATE: Arrest made in Berwick shooting
Berwick, LA3 days ago
Shelter in place lifted following gas leak in Jennings
Jennings, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy