Mixed feelings for locals as Ford announces EV battery plant in Marshall

By Yasmeen Ludy,

10 days ago
Ford Motor Co. announced its plan to build a $3.5 billion factory in Marshall, which will help build electric vehicles faster and bring us closer to battery independence.

“Ford's future is bright, they are on track to deliver a production run rate of 600,000 electric vehicles by the end of this year and 2 million by late 2026. With the new Marshall facility, Ford will continue shaping the next century, right here from their home state of Michigan,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday.

1,900 acres of the Marshall megasite will be owned by Ford, eventually becoming BlueOvall Battery Park.

The new plant is expected to employ over 2,000 people, once production of LFP batteries begins in 2026.

Mayor Schwartz is especially looking forward to the economic advantages of the new plant.

“These jobs will bring opportunities for our area residents, benefits to local business and help us attract additional investment into the region to address issues like housing and our parks,” said Marshall Mayor, Jim Schwartz.

READ: Ford to build $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall

While the project is expected to have positive results, residents have mixed feelings. On Monday, residents rallied at the City Hall to protest.

Residents are concerned about the pollution and the damage to the environment that the plant will bring. Many feel like the land should be used to benefit the community in other ways, such as a state park.

“It’s just wrong. You don’t take beautiful farmland and pave it over and make it into something that won’t be of value ever again, when we could have a beautiful park in this area,” said Dixie Pardoe.

On the flip side, one local business owner believes it's a good idea— as long as there is continued support for the small businesses in the area.

“The challenge I’ve been giving to everybody is, if you’re pushing for this you’re gonna invite more competition in town and it's gonna be harder for us. So come out and support the restaurants and the shops even now. And the people who are against it, I get the point for sure. But, you’re gonna be the ones that we’re relying on for our business,” said Andrew Scibbe, owner of Pastramie Joes.

Ford announced that over 200 acres of the southern end of the site will be placed into conservation easement so that a piece of the land is preserved for generations to come.

