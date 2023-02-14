League City, February 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in League City.
The Friendswood High School soccer team will have a game with Clear Springs High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Friendswood High School
Clear Springs High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Dickinson High School soccer team will have a game with Clear Creek High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Dickinson High School
Clear Creek High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Clear Lake High School soccer team will have a game with Clear Falls High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Clear Lake High School
Clear Falls High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
