Friendswood, TX
High School Soccer PRO

League City, February 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in League City.

The Friendswood High School soccer team will have a game with Clear Springs High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Friendswood High School
Clear Springs High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Dickinson High School soccer team will have a game with Clear Creek High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Dickinson High School
Clear Creek High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Clear Lake High School soccer team will have a game with Clear Falls High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Clear Lake High School
Clear Falls High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
