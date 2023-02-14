Not aliens: MSU-Billings science professors weigh in on recent UFO sightings

Her statement follows this quote from the commander in charge of North American Aerospace Defense Command.
“I’ll let the intel community and the counter-intelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything,” said General Glen VanHerck on Sunday.
VanHerck did say an object spotted near Havre this weekend and later shot down over Lake Huron in Michigan was shaped like an octagon, not a balloon like the one spotted over Montana a week ago.
“That was clearly a balloon. These are objects. I’m not able to categorize how they stay aloft,” VanHerck said.
Back at MSU-Billings, professors Wiles and Snyder aren’t actually sure what the objects are, but they theorize that they’re nothing new.
“I imagine there’s quite a lot floating around and only now that the military has started to really pay attention have we started to see, wow there’s quite a few of these things. And we don’t know where they’re coming from,” Wiles said.
But they agree that the possibility of those objects being aliens is impossible.
“To think that they’re aliens visiting us from another planet. It’s ridiculous, frankly, it’s flat-out ridiculous,” said Snyder.
But with few answers from the federal government, the conspiracy theories and speculation will likely continue.
Comments / 0