St. John’s looks to continue dominance over DePaul

It’s been almost a month since St. John’s won back-to-back contests.

Meanwhile, DePaul would settle for just one victory at the moment.

The Red Storm will look to build on their latest victory over a ranked opponent and snap a three-game road losing streak when they travel to Chicago on Tuesday night for a meeting with the Blue Demons, who have lost six straight.

St. John’s (15-11, 5-10 Big East) held then-No. 20 Providence to 33.3-percent shooting to end a three-game skid with Saturday’s 73-68 home victory. Though it was the second time this season the Red Storm beat a ranked opponent, they’re 2-5 since winning consecutive games on Jan. 10 and 15.

“Maybe the season hasn’t been going how we wanted it, or how some of the fans wanted, but we’re going to come out and play hard every game,” said Joel Soriano, who had 10 points and 13 rebounds against the Friars.

“It’s a long season. We still have life left in this team, and we’re not going to give up.”

Freshman AJ Storr has averaged 13.8 points in his last six games for St. John’s, which is 1-7 on the road. However, the Red Storm have won two straight and seven of the last nine overall against DePaul (9-16, 3-11).

The Blue Demons have averaged just 69.0 points and allowed opponents to score 80.8 while losing the last six games by an average margin of 11.8 points since beating then-No. 8 Xavier on Jan. 18. DePaul allowed Villanova to shoot 51.7 percent, make 11 3-pointers and hold a 35-27 rebound advantage during an 81-65 road loss in its most recent contest last Wednesday.

“Defensively, we’ve got to be more connected,” Blue Demons coach Tony Stubblefield said.

“We’ve got to get better as a team. We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to get better at.”

DePaul’s Umoja Gibson (16.1 points per game) has totaled 39 points on 15-of-30 shooting in the last two games to top 2,000 points for his career.

–Field Level Media

