Open in App
Deadline

Pedro Pascal On Wearing ‘The Mandalorian’ Costume: “You Can’t See Sh*t”

By Armando Tinoco,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USFz3_0kmLUphz00

When Pedro Pascal is not battling the zombie-like creatures in HBO’s The Last of Us , he is armored up and protecting Grogu in Disney+’s The Mandalorian .

Playing the bounty hunter Din Djarin, Pascal has to wear a costume that doesn’t seem to be the most comfortable thing to have on.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” Pascal told Empire in an interview. “It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real, but you can’t see sh*t!”

In terms of the helmet, Pascal said, “They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind. Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m going to fall into it.”

However, the one good thing about the costume that Pascal says it’s that once he has it on “you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector,” which is exactly what The Mandalorian is to Grogu.

When Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live , he told a story about a fan approaching him and telling him that his son was a fan of his. When the fan asked Pascal to video call his son, the kid had no idea who he was as the Chilean-born actor is usually seen with The Mandalorian costume on.

The fan asked Pascal to do the voice he does on the Disney+ series but the actor said that he couldn’t because the character’s voice is “a bedroom voice” and “without the mask, it just sounds porny.”

He continued, “People walking by on the street just see me whispering to a 6-year-old kid, ‘I can bring you in warm or I can bring you in cold.’”

More from Deadline
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tom Whitlock Dies: Oscar-Winning Co-Writer Of ‘Top Gun’ Hits ‘Take My Breath Away’ & ‘Danger Zone’ Was 68
Gallatin, TN22 hours ago
Magic Mountain Closes As Snow Begins To Fall North Of Los Angeles; Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood Staying Open
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Chris Chesser Dies: ‘Major League’, ‘The Color Of War’ Producer Was 74
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years Behind Bars In L.A. Rape Case; Producer Tells Court He Is “Innocent”
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy