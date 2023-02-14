Open in App
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to vacant structure fire on Mary Street in downtown Charleston

By Sophie Brams,

10 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews responded to a fire in downtown Charleston Monday evening, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The vacant commercial structure fire occurred on Mary Street between King and Meeting streets at approximately 7:40 p.m., Charleston Fire Department officials said.

A fire marshal indicated that crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the right side of the building. Investigators believe the fire started on the first story and then progressed to the second story.

Firefighters reportedly did not enter the building due to the unsafe nature of the structure but are expected to complete a thorough search on Tuesday.

    Credit: Charleston Fire Department
    Credit: Charleston Fire Department
    Credit: Dylan Walker
    Credit: Dylan Walker
    Credit: Dylan Walker
    Credit: Dylan Walker

Mary Street will remain closed until Tuesday. People are asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.

