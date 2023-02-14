Denton, February 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Denton.
The Argyle High School soccer team will have a game with Denton High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
Argyle High School
Denton High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Argyle High School soccer team will have a game with Denton High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
Argyle High School
Denton High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Argyle High School soccer team will have a game with Denton High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Argyle High School
Denton High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0