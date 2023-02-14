Change location
High School Soccer PRO
Dallas, February 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
10 days ago
There are 7 high school ⚽ games in Dallas.
The Carter High School soccer team will have a game with Franklin D Roosevelt High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Lincoln High School soccer team will have a game with James Madison High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Inspired Vision Academy soccer team will have a game with L G Pinkston High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Nimitz High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Highlands High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.
The Lakehill Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Dallas Christian School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Irving High School soccer team will have a game with Highland Park High School - Dallas on February 14, 2023, 15:45:00.
The Waxahachie High School soccer team will have a game with Skyline High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
