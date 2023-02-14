Dallas, February 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 7 high school ⚽ games in Dallas.

The Carter High School soccer team will have a game with Franklin D Roosevelt High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00. Carter High School Franklin D Roosevelt High School February 13, 2023 17:30:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lincoln High School soccer team will have a game with James Madison High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00. Lincoln High School James Madison High School February 13, 2023 17:30:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Inspired Vision Academy soccer team will have a game with L G Pinkston High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00. Inspired Vision Academy L G Pinkston High School February 13, 2023 17:30:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Nimitz High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Highlands High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00. Nimitz High School Lake Highlands High School February 14, 2023 14:15:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lakehill Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Dallas Christian School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00. Lakehill Preparatory School Dallas Christian School February 14, 2023 15:00:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Irving High School soccer team will have a game with Highland Park High School - Dallas on February 14, 2023, 15:45:00. Irving High School Highland Park High School - Dallas February 14, 2023 15:45:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer