Dallas, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Dallas, February 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 7 high school ⚽ games in Dallas.

The Carter High School soccer team will have a game with Franklin D Roosevelt High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

Carter High School
Franklin D Roosevelt High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lincoln High School soccer team will have a game with James Madison High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

Lincoln High School
James Madison High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Inspired Vision Academy soccer team will have a game with L G Pinkston High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

Inspired Vision Academy
L G Pinkston High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Nimitz High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Highlands High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.

Nimitz High School
Lake Highlands High School
February 14, 2023
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lakehill Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Dallas Christian School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Lakehill Preparatory School
Dallas Christian School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Irving High School soccer team will have a game with Highland Park High School - Dallas on February 14, 2023, 15:45:00.

Irving High School
Highland Park High School - Dallas
February 14, 2023
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Waxahachie High School soccer team will have a game with Skyline High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Waxahachie High School
Skyline High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
