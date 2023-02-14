Omaha, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Omaha.
The Skutt Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Omaha Mercy High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
Freshman Girls Basketball
The Skutt Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Omaha Mercy High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
