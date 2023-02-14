Open in App
Omaha, NE
Omaha, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Omaha.

The Skutt Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Omaha Mercy High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Skutt Catholic High School
Omaha Mercy High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Skutt Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Omaha Mercy High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Skutt Catholic High School
Omaha Mercy High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
