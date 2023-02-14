Open in App
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

Water services restored, boil water advisory remains in parts of Chatham, Effingham Co.

By Kyra JonesEmily Dietrich,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFDBB_0kmLPPqa00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Water services have been restored after a major water main break interrupted water in parts of Chatham and Effingham counties last night.

According to the City of Savannah, around 7 p.m. on Monday, the City’s Water Resources department became aware of a major water system leak impacting a 30-inch waterline in north Chatham County that serves as the primary supply for Effingham County.

While water service was restored within approximately two hours in Chatham County, a complex water line repair was needed to restore water service to Effingham County and customers in the area of Meinhard Road.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, water service was restored to those areas.

The City says the cause of the loss of water supply and pressure resulted from a fire hydrant assembly failure from its connection to the 30-inch waterline. The failure has since been repaired.

“That particular connection was of a significant enough size that it basically drained the entire water system,” said Ron Feldner, Savannah’s senior director of Water Resources.

Due to the loss of water pressure that resulted, customers in north Chatham County and all of Effingham County will remain under a boil water advisory for the next 48 hours.

The Effingham County School District released the following statement on the boil water advisory:

The following schools are affected by the current Water Outage. South Effingham Elementary, South Effingham Middle, South Effingham High, Marlow Elementary, and Blandford Elementary. Water should be restored in a few hours, but those schools listed above (SEES, SEHS, SEMS, BES, and MES) will be under a boil advisory tomorrow. Parents, please send 1 or 2 bottles of water with your child tomorrow if you can. The School District will have bottled water on hand for students to drink as well. Thank You for your support and attention to this matter. Have a great evening.

In Port Wentowrth, one parent said her child wasn’t notified until it was too late.

“We thought water would be OK at the school, but now we sent them with no water, so we hit the grocery store quick and bought water, and went back to the school and went through the office and got the water to the school,” said Penny Tegroen, a Rice Creek Elementary School parent.

Others were prepared for moments such as these, like Elite Ink Studio, which uses its own water, not the city’s.

“We always knew the water didn’t really smell right here all the time, so as a backup, we keep water on hand,” said Marco Stephanov, Elite Ink Studio co-owner.

Meanwhile, several other businesses closed Tuesday.

Residents are advised to disinfect their water before consumption by boiling the water for at least one minute.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing food and preparing food and baby formula
  • Making ice
  • Drinking water for pets
