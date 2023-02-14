Frankfort, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Frankfort.
The Bullitt East High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin County High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
Bullitt East High School
Franklin County High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
The Bullitt East High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin County High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
Bullitt East High School
Franklin County High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Bullitt East High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin County High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
Bullitt East High School
Franklin County High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0