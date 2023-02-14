Open in App
Underwood, ND
Highschool Basketball Pro

Underwood, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Underwood.

The New Salem-Almont High School basketball team will have a game with Central McLean Cougars Coop on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

New Salem-Almont High School
Central McLean Cougars Coop
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The New Salem-Almont High School basketball team will have a game with Central McLean Cougars Coop on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

New Salem-Almont High School
Central McLean Cougars Coop
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
