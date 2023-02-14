Open in App
Wichita, KS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Wichita, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Wichita.

The Wichita West High School basketball team will have a game with Wichita East High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Wichita West High School
Wichita East High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball

The Hutchinson High School basketball team will have a game with Maize South High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.

Hutchinson High School
Maize South High School
February 14, 2023
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Kapaun Mount Carmel High School basketball team will have a game with Wichita Southeast High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.

Kapaun Mount Carmel High School
Wichita Southeast High School
February 14, 2023
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Centre High School basketball team will have a game with Classical School Of Wichita on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

Centre High School
Classical School Of Wichita
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Wichita Northwest High School basketball team will have a game with Wichita South High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.

Wichita Northwest High School
Wichita South High School
February 14, 2023
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball - Part 1

The Wichita West High School basketball team will have a game with Wichita East High School on February 14, 2023, 15:45:00.

Wichita West High School
Wichita East High School
February 14, 2023
15:45:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball
