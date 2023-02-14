Huntsville featured on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — If you ask anyone around North Alabama, they’ll tell you that Huntsville is a “big deal.” Now, the rest of the country is catching on!

A prize package featuring a trip to Huntsville was the “Big Deal of the Day” on Monday’s episode of “Let’s Make A Deal” that aired on News 19.

The Executive Vice President, for the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), Charles Winters, said he was thrilled to have the city get a shoutout on the show.

“Any way that we can, we love to get the word out about the attractions, the activities, the quality of life that we all enjoy in Huntsville,” Winters said.

The prize pack includes a visit to Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

“The Space & Rocket Center is the top attraction in the state, so it’s at the top of a lot of people’s must-see list,” he said.

The show airs across the United States, so he hopes the exposure makes other people want to plan a trip to the Rocket City.

“There’s history here, there’s music, there’s art, there’s so much to do and see,” he said about Huntsville.

Winters said in 2021 (the most recent data), Madison County had 3.7 million visitors. He said he expects that number went up in 2022.

Also included in the prize package is a four-night stay at 106 Jefferson Hotel in downtown Huntsville.

Jeremy Sadler, General Manager, said the winner will be treated like royalty.

“They’ve got the suite, we’ve partnered with the space museum, so they’re going to have experiences throughout the city, but here on the property they’ll get all the bells and whistles and be very well taken care of.”

106 Jefferson and the CVB hosted a watch party for the episode at the hotel’s rooftop bar, Baker & Able, on Monday afternoon.

The crowd erupted in applause and excitement when the trip was revealed at the end of the episode as part of the “Big Deal of the Day” segment.

Episodes of “Let’s Make A Deal” air Monday through Friday at 2:00 p.m. on WHNT News 19.

