Muskogee, OK
Muskogee, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Muskogee.

The Bartlesville High School basketball team will have a game with Muskogee High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Bartlesville High School
Muskogee High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bartlesville High School basketball team will have a game with Muskogee High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Bartlesville High School
Muskogee High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
