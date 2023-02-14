Muskogee, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Muskogee.
The Bartlesville High School basketball team will have a game with Muskogee High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
Bartlesville High School
Muskogee High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Bartlesville High School basketball team will have a game with Muskogee High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
Bartlesville High School
Muskogee High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0