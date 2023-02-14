Open in App
Bossier City, LA
You can help identify this missing Bossier City man

By Jaclyn Tripp,

10 days ago

BOSSIER CITY, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Bossier City man.

Eric Allen Smith, 50, was last seen on Feb. 7 after being dropped off on Forest Grove Lane in Haughton by his mother.

Eric Allen Smith, 50, was last seen on Feb. 7. (Image: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)
Smith is of the 3200 block of McGregor Street in Bossier City and is said to be 5’ 10”, 200 lbs., has hazel eyes and salt and pepper hair.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts to call the Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418 or the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

