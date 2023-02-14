San Angelo Stock Show: Jr. Market Barrow

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Another busy week out at the fairgrounds is underway as the San Angelo Stock Shows continue.

On Monday, Feb. 13, hundreds of students from across the state showcased their Junior Market Barrows which means hundreds of pigs in the show ring.

“Winning…I was in shock,” said Riata Schoepf, the show’s winner. “I was excited and just couldn’t believe it, something I did not expect.”

Jr. Market Barrow shows continue Tuesday, Feb. 14 all the way into Thursday, Feb. 16

