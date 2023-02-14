Open in App
Port Huron, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Port Huron, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Port Huron.

The Yale High School basketball team will have a game with Port Huron Northern High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Yale High School
Port Huron Northern High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Port Huron Northern High School basketball team will have a game with Port Huron High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Port Huron Northern High School
Port Huron High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Yale High School basketball team will have a game with Port Huron Northern High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Yale High School
Port Huron Northern High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
