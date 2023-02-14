Port Huron, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Port Huron.
The Yale High School basketball team will have a game with Port Huron Northern High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
Yale High School
Port Huron Northern High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Port Huron Northern High School basketball team will have a game with Port Huron High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
Port Huron Northern High School
Port Huron High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Yale High School basketball team will have a game with Port Huron Northern High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Yale High School
Port Huron Northern High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0