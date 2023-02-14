Open in App
Olathe, KS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Olathe, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Olathe.

The Shawnee Mission North High School basketball team will have a game with Olathe Northwest High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Shawnee Mission North High School
Olathe Northwest High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Lawrence High School basketball team will have a game with Olathe North High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Lawrence High School
Olathe North High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Shawnee Mission North High School basketball team will have a game with Olathe Northwest High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Shawnee Mission North High School
Olathe Northwest High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
