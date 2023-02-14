Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet After The Chiefs Won The Super Bowl

By Ben Stinar,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDPMF_0kmLKn7T00

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons.

Many NBA players were tweeting about the game, including 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, who sent out a tweet that has gone viral.

His post has over 61,000 likes and 3.6 million impressions in less than 24 hours.

Durant tweeted: "No lie, one of the greatest football seasons I’ve followed. Congrats to the Chiefs on that bowl, can’t ever count them boys out! 15 is beyond special!!!"

Durant was referencing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (who he called " beyond special" ).

Mahomes has been a starter for only five seasons but has been to the Super Bowl three times.

He is just 27 years old, so it's possible that he is building the next great dynasty in the NFL with the Chiefs.

As for Durant, he has been in the news quite a bit as of late because the two-time NBA Champion was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns last week.

He is currently averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest (while shooting 55.9% from the field).

Many consider Durant to be a top-five player in the NBA, and he is now joining a team that already features future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, three-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton.

Currently, the Suns (31-27) are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Steve Kerr Gives An Update On Andrew Wiggins Before Warriors-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Joel Embiid's Status For Grizzlies-76ers Game
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Patrick Mahomes Cheating Allegations, Use of Male Enhancement Pills Rumors Proven False
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Jayson Tatum Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The NBA
Boston, MA19 hours ago
LeBron James' Dunk In Warriors-Lakers Game Is Going Viral
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
LeBron James Is 14 Games Away From NBA History
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Anthony Davis Asked What He Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Bring To The Clippers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
BREAKING: Eastern Conference Head Coach Fired
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Anthony Davis Is Now 13 Points Away From NBA History
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Kevin Love's Amazing Instagram Post At The Miami Heat's Facility
Miami, FL2 days ago
WATCH: James Harden And Dillon Brooks Get Into A Scuffle
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
BREAKING: D'Angelo Russell's Injury Status In Warriors-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Injury Status For Thunder-Suns Game
Oklahoma City, OK1 hour ago
Milwaukee Bucks Officially Sign New Player
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
The Los Angeles Clippers Released A Player On Tuesday
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Chicago Bulls Reportedly Signing Recent Indiana Pacers Player
Chicago, IL2 days ago
BREAKING: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Signing Recent 1st Round Pick
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Extraordinary News About Bronny James Reported On Wednesday
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Signing New Player
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
John Collins' Injury Status For Cavs-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Bulls Game
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Russell Westbrook Reveals Insight Into His Relationship With Paul George
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Top Landing Spots For Will Barton Following Buyout From Wizards
Washington, DC2 days ago
Atlanta Hawks Make A Roster Move On Wednesday
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy