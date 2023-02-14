Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet After The Chiefs Won The Super Bowl

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons.

Many NBA players were tweeting about the game, including 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, who sent out a tweet that has gone viral.

His post has over 61,000 likes and 3.6 million impressions in less than 24 hours.

Durant tweeted: "No lie, one of the greatest football seasons I’ve followed. Congrats to the Chiefs on that bowl, can’t ever count them boys out! 15 is beyond special!!!"

Durant was referencing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (who he called " beyond special" ).

Mahomes has been a starter for only five seasons but has been to the Super Bowl three times.

He is just 27 years old, so it's possible that he is building the next great dynasty in the NFL with the Chiefs.

As for Durant, he has been in the news quite a bit as of late because the two-time NBA Champion was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns last week.

He is currently averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest (while shooting 55.9% from the field).

Many consider Durant to be a top-five player in the NBA, and he is now joining a team that already features future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, three-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton.

Currently, the Suns (31-27) are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.