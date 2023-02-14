Open in App
Plattsburgh, NY
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

Plattsburgh, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Plattsburgh.

The Peru Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Plattsburgh Senior High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Peru Senior High School
Plattsburgh Senior High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The AuSable Valley Central High School basketball team will have a game with Seton Catholic Central High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

AuSable Valley Central High School
Seton Catholic Central High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Peru Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Plattsburgh Senior High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Peru Senior High School
Plattsburgh Senior High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy