Plattsburgh, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Plattsburgh.
The Peru Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Plattsburgh Senior High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
Peru Senior High School
Plattsburgh Senior High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The AuSable Valley Central High School basketball team will have a game with Seton Catholic Central High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
AuSable Valley Central High School
Seton Catholic Central High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Peru Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Plattsburgh Senior High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Peru Senior High School
Plattsburgh Senior High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
