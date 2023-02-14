Lowell, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Lowell.
The Lawrence High School basketball team will have a game with Lowell High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
Lawrence High School
Lowell High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Lawrence High School basketball team will have a game with Lowell High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Lawrence High School
Lowell High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Lowell Catholic High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School
Lowell Catholic High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0