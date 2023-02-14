How dangerous are the UFOs?

Bryan Clark, a senior fellow and Director of the Center for Defense Concepts and Technology at the Hudson Institute shares his take on the Chinese Spy Balloons and other UFOs spotted over the weekend with Mark Reardon.

“These vehicles are clearly slow-moving, you know, not propelled vehicles. There are probably things that have been floating over US airspace for a while and we just haven’t been paying attention,” shared Clark.

He continued, “I assume that once we have gotten a couple of them and taken them apart, we’ll figure out that they are coming from other countries or that they are just privately owned vehicles that didn’t get approval to operate in that airspace.”

