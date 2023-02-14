Ellenburg, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ellenburg.
The Ticonderoga Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Northern Adirondack Senior High School on February 14, 2023, 13:58:00.
Ticonderoga Senior High School
Northern Adirondack Senior High School
February 14, 2023
13:58:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Ticonderoga Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Northern Adirondack Senior High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Ticonderoga Senior High School
Northern Adirondack Senior High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
