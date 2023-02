MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Mexico Department of Public Safety announced in a Monday press release that a woman drove into Scooter’s Coffee on South Clark Street on Sunday.

The department said responding personnel Betsy D Cline, 73, of Mexico, was attempting to leave and drove her 2004 Jeep forward and into the building. The business has temporarily closed due to the damages.

There were no injuries reported.

