UNC basketball's Armando Bacot exits late in first half vs Miami

North Carolina basketball’s Armando Bacot left late in the first half of the Tar Heels’ game against Miami with what appeared to be an injury.

After scoring 10 points in the first 18 minutes, Bacot went to the locker room in the final minute of the first half. He left the court with 24 seconds left and Miami led 35-34 at halftime.

UNC's leading scorer and rebounder, Bacot missed several games this season because of ankle and shoulder injuries. Bacot, who didn't run onto the court with the Tar Heels for warmups ahead of the second half, sat on the bench as his teammates prepared for the final 20 minutes.

Bacot did return to action in the second half. Andraya Carter, ESPN sideline reporter, said after halftime that Bacot had gone to the locker room because his back was tight.

