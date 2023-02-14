Open in App
Lake Placid, NY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lake Placid, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

The Boquet Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Placid Senior High School on February 14, 2023, 13:45:00.

Boquet Valley High School
Lake Placid Senior High School
February 14, 2023
13:45:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Boquet Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Placid Senior High School on February 14, 2023, 15:15:00.

Boquet Valley High School
Lake Placid Senior High School
February 14, 2023
15:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
