Saint John, ND
Highschool Basketball Pro

St. John, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in St. John.

The Langdon Area High School basketball team will have a game with St. John High School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.

Langdon Area High School
St. John High School
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Langdon Area High School basketball team will have a game with St. John High School on February 14, 2023, 15:45:00.

Langdon Area High School
St. John High School
February 14, 2023
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
